Academy Award winner Colleen Atwood has designs on Edith Head's record

Colleen Atwood won the costume design award during the telecast of the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood.

With her win for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," costume designer Colleen Atwood is making new records in Academy Award history.

With four Oscars for her film work, Atwood now is tied with Milena Canonero for most wins in the post-Edith Head era. Head had eight wins and -- a record that will likely never be broken -- 35 nominations (partly because nominations in Head's day were given for color and black-and-white films).

With 12 costume design Oscar nominations, Atwood is ahead of Sandy Powell with 11 nominations and behind the late Irene Sharaff, who earned 15.