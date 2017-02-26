In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Academy Award winner Colleen Atwood has designs on Edith Head's record
|Valli Herman
With her win for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," costume designer Colleen Atwood is making new records in Academy Award history.
With four Oscars for her film work, Atwood now is tied with Milena Canonero for most wins in the post-Edith Head era. Head had eight wins and -- a record that will likely never be broken -- 35 nominations (partly because nominations in Head's day were given for color and black-and-white films).
With 12 costume design Oscar nominations, Atwood is ahead of Sandy Powell with 11 nominations and behind the late Irene Sharaff, who earned 15.