Brie Larson and Emma Stone's Oscars hug shows us that friendship is magic

When Emma Stone won the Academy Award for actress in a leading role, Brie Larson was among the first people to congratulate the "La La Land" star in person.

"You know what's better than winning? Watching your friends win," said Larson on Twitter and Instagram of the emotional moment above.

As the many different angles shot of this heartfelt scene made the rounds, many fans commented that the tearful hug was among the highlights of the 2017 Oscars. Friendship is beautiful.