Casey Affleck and Nate Parker: How Hollywood handles race, power and sexual assault

Brie Larson did not applaud.

The actress -- who won an Oscar last year for her portrayal of a survivor of rape -- stood unmoving as Casey Affleck delivered his acceptance speech at Sunday's Academy Awards.

Some interpreted Larson's choice as a silent protest made in solidarity with people dismayed that 2010 sexual assault claims levied against Affleck did little to hinder his success during awards season.

With Hollywood's renewed embrace of Mel Gibson after his public fall from grace, there is a question of which accusations of wrongdoing are too big for a career to overcome and whether those standards are applied equally.

In 2016, the Oscar hopes of "The Birth of a Nation" director and star Nate Parker were derailed after college rape charges -- which were later dropped -- resurfaced.

Where one man triumphed, another faltered. How does Hollywood handle allegations of impropriety and how much do race, power and a willingness to play the game matter?

Times reporter Tre'vell Anderson tackled the question in a commentary after Affleck’s Golden Globes victory in January.