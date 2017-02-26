Casey Affleck wins for ‘Manchester by the Sea’

Casey Affleck won the lead actor Oscar for his role in “Manchester by the Sea” playing a man overwhelmed by grief and guilt.

Affleck was the critics’ favorite who steamrolled through the early part of the awards season but then lost the Screen Actors Guild award to Denzel Washington.

In “Manchester,” Affleck’s character is named the guardian of his teenage nephew, Patrick (Lucas Hedges, in a breakout performance and a supporting actor nominee), after his brother’s sudden death. He emerges, if briefly, from his self-imposed sentence of solitary confinement and struggles to stick around a world with too many memories.

Other nominees include:

Denzel Washington, "Fences”

Andrew Garfield , “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling , “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen , “Captain Fantastic”