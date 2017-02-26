Costume queen Colleen Atwood's fourth Oscar was Harry Potter's first

Katherine Waterston, Eddie Redmayne, Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler in a scene from "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Juggling J.K. and the Jazz Age, costume genius and Oscar perennial Colleen Atwood won her fourth award for costume design on Friday night for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

Amazingly, it was the first for a Rowling-based movie; none of the seven "Harry Potter" movies, which starred some of Britain's finest actors and swept millions into a magical world of witches and wizards, won an Oscar in any category.

And though “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the Harry Potter prequel about a writer’s adventures among witches and wizards, was awash in violence, xenophobia and political revolt, backstage in the press room Atwood was nothing if not calm and composed.

Clutching her gold trophy, in a simple black dress, she surveyed the room from the small stage, answering questions with a slip of a smile on her face.

But when it was brought to her attention that none of the Harry Potter films had won Oscars until now, she was “shocked,” she said. “I didn’t realize that – that’s shocking! Because there’s so much artistry in the Harry Potter movies. I think that maybe because this movie is set in the 1920s, which kind of keys off a different visual sense, might be the obvious [reason it won], but I can’t believe it never won [before].”

And with that, as calmly as she appeared on stage, she exited, still clutching her trophy to her chest.