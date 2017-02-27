Director of 'The White Helmets' talks about shining a light on Syrian heroes

Joanna Natasegara and Orlando Von Einsiedel won the Oscar for documentary short with "The White Helmets."

Netflix’s “The White Helmets,” about a group of first responders in Syria, is a film that pulses with meaning, said director Orlando von Einseidel backstage after snagging the Oscar for best documentary short.

“Right from the start this was about shining a very bright light on the heroes of our film, the white helmets, Syrian rescue workers,” Von Einsiedel – who previously won best documentary for 2014’s “Virunga” -- said. “We [hope to] continue to magnify their voices.”

On the film’s absent cinematographer, Khaled Khateeb, who was denied entry into the U.S. due to “derogatory information,” producer Joanna Natasegara said they’d just spoken to Khateeb in the lobby.

“It’s been ameliorated because of the win. He’s thrilled because he, like us, wants the world to know about the white helmets.”

On Trump’s travel ban in general, she added: “We as filmmakers travel across the world and we don’t believe in building anything but compassion between people, and we’d never support something like the ban.”

When asked why the leader of the white helmets wasn’t in attendance, von Einsiedel said:

“He couldn’t come in the end because the violence in Syria has escalated. He does life-saving work and he decided his time was better [spent] by staying there.”

