For Oscars super fans, the red carpet is the place to be

Rows upon rows of Oscars super fans crowd into the red carpet bleachers every year to watch celebrities make their way into the Academy Awards.



Adam Shaw, an Army public affairs master sergeant, was one of the luckiest fans with an enviable seat, front row smack dab in the center of the bleachers. It was a prime pic-snapping, celeb-cheering position.



Dressed in uniform, Shaw was one of a group of 40 soldiers who were invited to watch arrivals at the Oscars. He said he couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring his wife.

SEE ALL OUR PHOTOS FROM THE OSCARS RED CARPET >>



"Quite honestly, I don't really have a favorite," he admitted with a grin. "I want to see the Rock. Is he going to be here?"



Around the corner as the end of the star-studded red carpet led into the Dolby Theatre, Coreena Boothroyd, 20, was in a throng of college students with their iPhones out, snapping pics and cheering for passing A-listers.



"I'm excited to see Brie Larson," said the aspiring screenwriter, who was one of 22 film students who flew in from Elon University in North Carolina for the Oscars. "I love Andrew Garfield... and I like Emma Stone.

SEE PHOTOS FROM INSIDE THE SHOW >>



"I liked 'Hidden Figures' and I can't wait to see 'Moonlight,' " added Boothroyd, also a fan of "La La Land," craning her head down the carpet for a glimpse of Garfield. "But I won't be mad no matter who wins."