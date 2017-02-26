Here is the complete list of 2017 Oscar nominees

The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us all day to find out what happened behind the scenes at the Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned for the big show, and who we think will take home Oscar gold.
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Close behind is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations. Also in the running is Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th.”
John Legend, Justin Timeberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will be performing the nominated original songs. But will Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (both nominated for "La La Land") join onstage for a little looking-at-your-feet soft-shoe? Only time will tell.
Before the winners of the 89th Academy Awards are announced, refresh your memory of the complete field of nominees.
A quick recap: "La La Land" was the top nominee, notching a record-tying 14 nominations. "Moonlight" and "Arrival" followed with eight nods each.
Additionally, after back-to-back years in which the academy did not recognize any nonwhite actors, the 2017 Awards saw each of the four acting categories feature at least one nominee of color.
Here is the list of nominees:
Picture
- “Arrival” | Review
- “Fences” | Review
- “ Hacksaw Ridge ” | Review
- “ Hell or High Water ” | Review
- “Hidden Figures” | Review | Interview
- “La La Land” | Review
- “Lion” | Review
- “ Manchester by the Sea ” | Review
- “Moonlight” | Review
Directing
- Denis Villeneuve, “Arrival”
- Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge" | Interview
- Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” | Video
- Barry Jenkins, “Moonlight” | Video | Interview
- Kenneth Lonergan, “Manchester by the Sea” | Video