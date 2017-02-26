In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Barry Jenkins on 'Moonlight's' surprise win: 'To hell with dreams! I'm done with it because this is true'
Very clearly, even in my dreams this could not be true, but to hell with dreams! I'm done with it because this is true. Oh, my goodness. I have to say it is true, it's not fake. We've been on the road with these guys for so long and that was so gracious, so generous of them. My love to "La La Land," my love to everybody. Man.