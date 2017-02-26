The Academy Awards honored Mahershala Ali of "Moonlight" and Viola Davis of "Fences" in early acting awards. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, has had gags - Red Vines and Junior Mints falling from the rafters - and political moments. Iran's "The Salesman" won best foreign language film.
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
'Jungle Book' wins for visual effects
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon won Oscars for visual effects for "Jungle Book," based on the celebrated 1894 story collection by Rudyard Kipling that details the exploits of an Indian boy named Mowgli, raised by wolves and thus able to speak with animals.
Legato has won previously for “Hugo” and “Titanic.”
Other nominees include:
Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton, “Deepwater Horizon”
Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould, “Doctor Strange”
Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff, "Kubo and the Two Strings"
John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”