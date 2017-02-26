Just don't call 'Manchester' a Trump movie

"Manchester by the Sea" may not have the same woke sensibility or charged issues as some of the other best-picture nominees. But some behind the Kenneth Lonergan-Casey Affleck collaboration say it has plenty of social relevance just the same.

"It's what's going on in the country right now — a story of working-class white people," said Amazon Studios head of marketing and distribution Bob Berney as he entered the Dolby Theatre on Sunday.

The film, released by Amazon and Roadside, has captured attention for its story of everyday people going through some extraordinary circumstances in coastal Massachusetts — the kind of people Hollywood doesn't always depict.

But conflating that group with Trump voters would be a mistake, Lonergan said.

"It's about working-class guys on boats, yes, but in a part of the country where a lot of people voted for Hillary Clinton," Lonergan told The Times as he waited to enter the Dolby.

"That's not a contradiction," he added. "A lot of working-class people vote for Hillary Clinton. A lot of working-class people vote for Democrats."