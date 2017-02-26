We just had this idea where like, what if I wrote and fully recorded my music, my classical orchestral music, and then what if we chopped and screwed it as like a second part of the process? That's one of those things where I think it sounds cool, but you don't know if it's going to work, you know? And what's cool with film music is you don't know until you put it up against the picture if it's right. You really don't know. And what was amazing was as we started doing these explorations, it totally worked. It felt like it was part of the movie. It felt like it was a way of evolving the music along with Chiron's own personal journey, and that was really exciting. And certain places we would do different experiments.

We were talking, and initially I was feeling the poetry of the film. I was trying to channel that idea of poetry into music and then Barry [Jenkins, the director of "Moonlight"] told me about how much he loved chopped and screwed music.

Some of the tracks are bent so far down that they're just like a rumbling, like during the schoolyard fight, some of them are actually more like cellos that I would bend and they sound kind of like basses. It's always different... most of the cues have some element which is evolved in some way.

Last month, you did a live orchestration to accompany the film. What was it like to do a live orchestration while the film is going on?

That was unforgettable for me. It actually took a long time to prepare for that. I worked on it for almost three months, because with the chopping and screwing, some of that is actually not playable on the instruments. You take a violin and you bend it and then you get it to a range where the violin can't play it. So I spent a lot of time figuring out how do we do it live because when you're playing with it live you want it to be live. So there were places, for example, where I would have a violin that I bent to sound like a bass so we'd have a bass play it. So I would sort of reassign some things.

Why do the Oscars still matter?

I think it's very special for there to be a celebration that is really a celebration of the arts. It's a celebration of people's artistic work, and especially in the world today, I think it's something that's really important that people have an opportunity to showcase what they've done and also for the audience to respond to those works. So I view it as, all the people here are artists in their own way. Every department of the film, these are real masters of their craft. So I think it's wonderful that there are these celebrations.