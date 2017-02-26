In a stunning turn, "Moonlight" won the best picture Oscar after "La La Land" was incorrectly named. The "La La Land" team were in the process of giving thanks when it was announced that the wrong film had been read and that "Moonlight" was the real winner.
Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis won acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."
Naomie Harris, a star of Oscar-winning 'Moonlight,' thought she was the victim of a practical joke
|Steven Zeitchik
Naomie Harris was sitting in the Dolby Theatre near her "Moonlight" costars when the confusion surrounding Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and the best picture winner broke out Sunday night. She had the same reaction as many of us did.
"I thought it was a practical joke," she told The Times as she waited to enter the Governors Ball. "When I walked onstage I had an expression of -- well, I have no idea what kind of expression I had. Like a what-just-happened expression. I'm not sure I want to look at it."
When stage managers came to the podium, it led to a moment of chaos -- and then a quick "Moonlight" acceptance speech that was overshadowed by the drama after "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner.
Does the reversal make the victory sweeter? Or did the circus surrounding the moment somehow diminish it?
"I'm not gonna say I think it's a great thing we won this way," Harris said. "I think it would have been great to have a [typical] moment.
"But let's not forget what happened: This tiny, $1.5-million movie won best picture. And the night turned out to be incredibly varied with the winners. That's all a good thing."