Naomie Harris, center, stands with other "Moonlight" figures as the film is announced as best picture winner. .

Naomie Harris was sitting in the Dolby Theatre near her "Moonlight" costars when the confusion surrounding Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway and the best picture winner broke out Sunday night. She had the same reaction as many of us did.

"I thought it was a practical joke," she told The Times as she waited to enter the Governors Ball. "When I walked onstage I had an expression of -- well, I have no idea what kind of expression I had. Like a what-just-happened expression. I'm not sure I want to look at it."

When stage managers came to the podium, it led to a moment of chaos -- and then a quick "Moonlight" acceptance speech that was overshadowed by the drama after "La La Land" was mistakenly announced as the winner.

Does the reversal make the victory sweeter? Or did the circus surrounding the moment somehow diminish it?

"I'm not gonna say I think it's a great thing we won this way," Harris said. "I think it would have been great to have a [typical] moment.

"But let's not forget what happened: This tiny, $1.5-million movie won best picture. And the night turned out to be incredibly varied with the winners. That's all a good thing."