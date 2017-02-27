ENTERTAINMENT

The day after Oscar's craziest, shocking moment ever, questions still linger about why "La La Land" was announced best picture when "Moonlight" was the true winner.

L.A. Times' film critic Justin Chang comes to the conclusion that the two movies' fortunes were inextricable and the you-couldn’t-have-scripted-it finale oddly enough made sense.

Behind the scenes

The many reactions when 'Moonlight' surprise won best picture at the Academy Awards

Jessica Roy
Matt Damon seemingly cannot contain his disbelief at the turnaround. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Matt Damon seemingly cannot contain his disbelief at the turnaround. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

It was a wild night at the Oscars.

If this is your first time looking at the Internet since yesterday, here's the short version of what you missed: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong card and erroneously announced "La La Land" had won best picture when, in fact, "Moonlight" had won that honor. Here's the long version of what happened .

The Times photographer Al Seib was backstage at the exact moment the crowd learned that there had been a mistake. This is what it looked like.

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Meryl Streep, right, and Dwayne Johnson react with arched eyebrows. Sitting behind the Rock is motion picture academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Meryl Streep, right, and Dwayne Johnson react with arched eyebrows. Sitting behind the Rock is motion picture academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
David Oyelowo, center, takes in the events. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
David Oyelowo, center, takes in the events. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Jaden Piner of "Moonlight" takes the stage. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Jaden Piner of "Moonlight" takes the stage. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Busy Phillips clutches her perfectly manicured nails as the 'Moonlight' cast and crew give their thank you speech. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Busy Phillips clutches her perfectly manicured nails as the 'Moonlight' cast and crew give their thank you speech. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

SEE MORE CLOSE UPS OF THE 2017 OSCARS AUDIENCE REACTION >>

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
57°