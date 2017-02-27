The day after Oscar's craziest, shocking moment ever, questions still linger about why "La La Land" was announced best picture when "Moonlight" was the true winner.
L.A. Times' film critic Justin Chang comes to the conclusion that the two movies' fortunes were inextricable and the you-couldn’t-have-scripted-it finale oddly enough made sense.
The many reactions when 'Moonlight' surprise won best picture at the Academy Awards
|Jessica Roy
It was a wild night at the Oscars.
If this is your first time looking at the Internet since yesterday, here's the short version of what you missed: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were handed the wrong card and erroneously announced "La La Land" had won best picture when, in fact, "Moonlight" had won that honor. Here's the long version of what happened .
The Times photographer Al Seib was backstage at the exact moment the crowd learned that there had been a mistake. This is what it looked like.