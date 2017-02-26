The Academy Awards honored Mahershala Ali of "Moonlight" and Viola Davis of "Fences" in early acting awards. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, has had gags - Red Vines and Junior Mints falling from the rafters - and political moments. Iran's "The Salesman" won best foreign language film.
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Full statement from foreign language film winner Asghar Farhadi who refused to go to the Oscars in protest
|Tracy Brown
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi boycotted the Oscars to protest President Trump's executive order banning Syrian refugees and citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.
The "Salesman" filmmaker sent two prominent Iranian Americans to the Academy Awards in his stead . Engineer Anousheh Ansari, the first Iranian in space, and former NASA director for solar system exploration Firouz Naderi accepted the foreign language film Oscar Award on Farhadi's behalf.
Here is the complete statement from Farhadi read by Ansari.
It’s a great honor to be receiving this valuable award for the second time. I would like to thank the members of the Academy, my crew in Iran, my producer Alexandre Mallet-Guy, Cohen media, Amazon and my fellow nominees in the foreign film category.
I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations who have been disrespected by the inhumane laws that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S.
Dividing the world into the "us" and "our enemies" categories creates fears. A deceitful justification for aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in countries which have themselves been victims of aggression.
Filmmakers can turn their cameras to capture shared human qualities and break stereotypes of various nationalities and religions. They create empathy between us and others. An empathy which we need today more than ever. Thank you.
On Friday, all five directors of the nominated foreign language films released a statement condemning nationalist politics and dedicating the prize to those who fight against them.