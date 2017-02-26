ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' and 'La La Land' face off for the final awards
The Academy Awards honored Emma Stone, Casey Affleck, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis in acting awards. Barry Jenkins won the adapted screenplay award for Tarell Alvin McCraney's "Moonlight" and Kenneth Lonnergan for his original script, "Manchester by the Sea."

“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture.

Samuel L. Jackson made it through only 20 minutes of 'La La Land'

Tracy Brown
Motion picture academy member Samuel L. Jackson sees all the nominated movies, but he admitted that he did not quite make it through all of this year's nominees.

The movie everybody’s so hyped on, I only made it through 20 minutes. I mean, I like Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

Samuel L. Jackson

