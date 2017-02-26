The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us all day to find out what happened behind the scenes at the Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned for the big show, and who we think will take home Oscar gold.
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Close behind is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations. Also in the running is Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th.”
John Legend, Justin Timeberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will be performing the nominated original songs. But will Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (both nominated for "La La Land") join onstage for a little looking-at-your-feet soft-shoe? Only time will tell.
Jimmy Kimmel's feud with Matt Damon spills over to the Oscars
|Meredith Woerner
Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel's long running feud is alive and kicking at the Oscars.
For years the duo have been battling it out publicly. There was the, rather catchy, music video Damon and Kimmel's then girlfriend (now ex) Sarah Silverman made revealing their affair. Which lead to a follow up video from Kimmel and Ben Affleck revealing theirs.
Damon showed up to the Emmy's when Kimmel lost, he took over his late night show one year, and even more recently popped in at Kimmel's ultrasound proclaiming that he was actually the father of Kimmel's future baby.
Two days ago the Oscar's host was scene defacing Damon's seat card during rehearsals. Fingers crossed this means more bickering from the foes on stage tonight.