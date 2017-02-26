The drama over Meryl Streep's Oscar dress has escalated from a catty call-out to a total Streep throwdown. Karl Lagerfeld should know better than to mess with the 20-time Oscar nominee.

Days after Lagerfeld​ told Women's Wear Daily that Streep would wear only a dress made by a fashion line that paid her to do so, the actress has fired back at the Chanel designer in a ​impassioned​ statement.

"Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication," the 67-year-old said Saturday.

​Furthermore, Streep said, the "controversy" — yes, she used this word in quotes — has become such a popular story that the news is getting more traction than her best-actress nod for "Florence Foster Jenkins."

​"[T]​he story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars ​on the occasion of my record-breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience."

Though it remains to be seen whom Streep will be wearing in front of the flashbulbs Sunday, it obviously won't be Chanel. Lagerfeld said Chanel initially planned to dress Streep for the big night, but after sketching a gown and beginning production, he was told "Don't continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us."

Streep's camp responded to the WWD remarks Thursday, insisting that it was against her morals to accept payment for wearing a dress. Chanel followed up by saying the fashion house understood she was "considering options" from other designers, and that "when informed ... that Ms. Streep had chosen a dress by another designer there was no mention of the reason."

That response clearly didn't suffice for the star, who on Saturday said she still wants an apology from Lagerfeld and WWD.

"I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld's generic 'statement' of regret for this 'controversy' was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting."