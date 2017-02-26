The Academy Awards honored Mahershala Ali of "Moonlight" and Viola Davis of "Fences" in early acting awards. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, has had gags - Red Vines and Junior Mints falling from the rafters - and political moments. Iran's "The Salesman" won best foreign language film.
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
Viola Davis' moving Oscar speech captivates backstage as well
|Jeffrey Fleishman
Charlize Theron put her arm around Shirley MacLaine as the two actresses stood backstage and watched as Viola Davis won the Oscar for best supporting actress. "Oh my God, oh my God," Theron said as she embraced a teary Davis as Davis, resplendent in a red gown, stepped into the wings and dried her eyes with a tissue.