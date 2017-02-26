What actually happened backstage at the Oscars during the 'La La Land'/'Moonlight' mixup

As the "La La Land" cast was taking the stage to celebrate, a stagehand in the wings said, "Oh ... Oh my god, he got the wrong envelope." They walked back and forth repeating it.

Stagehands, actors, production crew and journalists were stunned. Oscars producer Michael De Luca was peering into his monitor, trying to figure it out. Champagne glasses sat on the table next to him. They had been poured moments earlier to celebrate a good show.

The academy doesn't know what went wrong. Stage manager Gary Natoli came running past just now saying, "Warren is holding on to the envelope. He will not release it."

When host Jimmy Kimmel returned from off stage, De Luca told the show host, "Thanks for covering, man." And Kimmel responded, "Yeah, but no one is going to remember that now. I don't know what happened. We will analyze every bit of it."



Meanwhile John Legend mused, "One wishes it was the right card. One wishes."