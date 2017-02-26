'Where's the real food?' It's not inside the Dolby Theatre

Unlike the Golden Globes, which is centered on a boozy dinner, there's no food or drink allowed inside the Dolby Theatre. Hence the emergency rations of candy that host Jimmy Kimmel has been dropping from the rafters to hungry stars.

The show's producers planned a candystravaganza for the 89th Academy Awards after the Emmys scored a meme-able moment by having the "Stranger Things" kids pass out peanut butter and jelly sandwiches on the air.

But at the Oscars there isn't a PB&J; in sight -- only Junior Mints, Red Vines and other assorted candies to get guests through the long haul, passed out once every four commercial breaks to those inside the theater.

That means that nominees have to sneak out to the bar area to keep their blood sugar -- and their booze levels -- up.

Those looking to nosh, however, don't have many options.

Most hobnobbers made a beeline for one of two open bars in the Dolby Theatre lobby as soon as the show began. Halfway through the show in the more intimate side bar, Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard had a mini "Empire" reunion while in line for drinks.

But as the night wore on, hungry bellies that had been starved for weeks to fit into tuxes and evening gowns drove guests to the lone snack table, where tiny bags of Japanese rice crackers and cookies provide the evening's only sustenance. (This just in: They're now out of rice crackers and have added small bags of trail mix.)

"Where's the REAL food?" grumbled one well-dressed gentleman, surveying the limited spread.

"This is it, until the Governors Ball!" answered a cheery Oscars staffer. Then again, not every attendee gets a ticket to the official (and catered) Oscars after party.

He begrudgingly grabbed a bag of three miniature cookies and walked off -- toward the bar.