Why the Oscars still matter, from the Academy Awards' red carpet

Ahead of Sunday night's historic ceremony, The Times took to the red carpet to ask celebrities attending the over-the-top event about its importance -- especially with calls for greater diversity and inclusion still in the air. Everyone from "Moonlight" director, and now Oscar-winner, Barry Jenkins to "Elle's" nominated lead Isabelle Huppert shared their thoughts:

"Everybody looks to the filmmaking community to reflect the role they live in. The Oscars, theoretically, is the best of that reflection." - Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"

"It celebrates creativity and it celebrates art, and that's not exactly something lucrative when you start off in the beginning... So to celebrate people putting their heart and soul into something despite the odds against them, I think that is important." - Allison Schroeder, "Hidden Figures"

"To celebrate this art form, which is so influential, is a good thing. It gives people an opportunity to maybe be aware of films that they otherwise wouldn't." - David Oyelowo, "A United Kingdom"

