The 89th Academy Awards take off tonight, but first the city of stars must primp and practice for the red carpet. Follow us all day to find out what happened behind the scenes at the Oscar rehearsals, what host Jimmy Kimmel has planned for the big show, and who we think will take home Oscar gold.
“La La Land” is in the lead with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Close behind is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations. Also in the running is Ava DuVernay’s Netflix documentary “13th.”
John Legend, Justin Timeberlake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sting will be performing the nominated original songs. But will Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone (both nominated for "La La Land") join onstage for a little looking-at-your-feet soft-shoe? Only time will tell.
Will anti-New York Times tweet 'Trump-bump' the Oscars?
|Mary McNamara
An ad for the New York Times, scheduled to run during Sunday night's Oscars, has already drawn the ire of President Trump. The 30-second spot, which focuses on the nature of truth, was released online after the New York Times and other outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, were barred from a White House press briefing. As if on cue, the president responded with a derogatory tweet, calling the spot a "bad" attempt to save what he considers the paper's "failing reputation."
But if history proves any indicator, Trump's response will simply draw more attention to the ad, the first the Times has run in more than 15 years.
So even though the president has said he won't be watching the Oscars, he may have already provided the telecast a ratings bump.