Yes, that Oscars ending really happened. And Jimmy Kimmel had some unforgettable moments too

The stunned Oscars ceremony audience after learning that "Moonlight" and not the previously announced "La La Land" had won the best picture award.

Of all the things we expected from the Oscars this year, making us feel better was not one of them.

The last few major awards shows, after all, were not only about handing out trophies but a chance for honorees and presenters to voice their white-hot anger toward President Trump ’s travel ban, his plan for a wall along the border with Mexico, and a divisive America they no longer recognized.

Sunday, however, the academy appeared to take a step back and counterbalance the political tension of the last few months by refocusing on what Hollywood does best — entertain.

Some of the levity was delivered via intentional stunts, such as candy and snacks dropping out of the ceiling attached to parachutes, while other moments — presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway naming “La La Land” the winner for best picture when it was in fact “Moonlight” — were not.

In one of the top moments of the evening before the show’s surprise ending, host Jimmy Kimmel ushered a group of stunned tourists who’d just disembarked from a Starline bus on Hollywood Boulevard into the Dolby Theatre mid-ceremony. Dressed in cargo shorts, baseball hats and carrying selfie sticks, they were introduced to gown- and tux-clad luminaries such as Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep.

“Who’s your favorite actor?” Kimmel asked one of the dazed tourists.

“That man right there,” said the woman, pointing at Washington. The “Fences” star got up and hugged her before performing a mock wedding ceremony for her and her fiancé.