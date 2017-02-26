The Academy Awards honored Mahershala Ali of "Moonlight" and Viola Davis of "Fences" in early acting awards. The ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, has had gags - Red Vines and Junior Mints falling from the rafters - and political moments. Iran's "The Salesman" won best foreign language film.
“La La Land” came into the night with 14 Oscar nominations including actor, actress, director and picture. That ties the record shared with "All About Eve" and "Titanic." Also in the running tonight is "Arrival" and "Moonlight," each with eight nominations.
‘Zootopia’ wins animated feature
Disney’s “Zootopia,” about a female rabbit who defies her haters, doubters and a class-divided society to become a police officer, won the Oscar for animated feature.
The film, from co-directors Byron Howard and Rich Moore, explores the kinds of social inequities — gender, racial and class bias — they saw unfolding during production in the national conversation as police killings of African American men sparked the Black Lives Matter movement.
Other nominees include:
· “Kubo and the Two Strings”
· “Moana”
· “My Life as a Zucchini”
· “The Red Turtle”