Russian drama takes the stage at Cannes in the sweet 'Leto' and the scathing 'Donbass'

And so when Serebrennikov's "Leto" premiered in competition on Wednesday night, its 48-year-old director was represented only by a sign bearing his name, carried by his collaborators as they walked up the red carpet and made their way into the Grand Théâtre Lumière. If Serebrennikov's absence cast an inescapable pall over what should have been a celebratory evening, it also lent a subdued resonance to his lovely, wistful new movie: Far from an angry political screed, it feels both removed from its fraught larger context and shrewdly, poignantly attuned to it. (The movie was close to wrapping production when the director's house arrest began, and he was able to oversee post-production during his detainment.)