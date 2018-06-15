Elvis Presley's drummer D.J. Fontana set the beat for rock 'n roll's future

Once Fontana listened to what they were doing, his reflex was to reduce his role. “The sound they were getting was so good that I said, ‘Why should I assemble it up and bang it up?’ ” Instead, he decided to stay out of their way. “They were the stars. Let them do what they’re going to do and not clutter up the rhythm. Play it straight ahead and no tricks. No tom-toms. No cymbals. And I guess they liked it.”