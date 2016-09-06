Stand back: Stevie Nicks is headed out on a solo tour with the Pretenders

Stevie Nicks is hitting the road on her own.

Following a long run of shows with her band Fleetwood Mac, the singer announced Tuesday that she’ll launch a North American solo tour next month. The 27-city trek, dubbed the 24 Karat Gold Tour, is scheduled to begin Oct. 25 in Phoenix and will include stops in New York, Toronto and Chicago before wrapping Dec. 18 at the Forum in Inglewood. Tickets go on sale Sept. 12, though American Express cardholders will get an early crack starting Wednesday.

Titled after Nicks’ 2014 solo album, on which she offered newly recorded versions of songs she’d written as far back as 1969, the tour was conceived more or less as a means of staving off boredom, she told the New York Times in an interview.

“I just woke up one morning and said I have two years off before Fleetwood Mac comes knocking on my door [for another tour],” said Nicks, 68. “Why would I want to sit around and do nothing?”

In 2014, four of the five members of Fleetwood Mac’s best-known lineup — Nicks, guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, bassist John McVie and drummer Mick Fleetwood — reunited with singer Christine McVie, who’d retired in 1998. The band’s successful On With the Show Tour ran through late 2015 (and came back to life for one surprising night this summer at Dodger Stadium).

As an opening act, Nicks’ solo tour will feature the Pretenders, whose last studio album, “Break Up the Concrete,” came out in 2008. In 2014, the group’s frontwoman, Chrissie Hynde, released a solo disc called “Stockholm.”

Twitter: @mikaelwood

ALSO

They had the beat: The Go-Go's say goodbye at the Greek

Britney Spears is back in control on her sexy new album 'Glory'

Vin Scully's secret desire? 'I wish I could sing with Fleetwood Mac'