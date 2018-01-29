The Grammys' complicated relationship with the #MeToo and Time's Up movements

Artists had little to nothing to say about the climate that should, but apparently doesn't, influence their craft. That was left up to Lamar, who was up for seven Grammys but won five. (He did better than Jay-Z, who was up for eight and won none.) Lamar opened with a powerful performance of "XXX.," as the screen flashed "This is a satire by Kendrick Lamar" and then cut to comedian Dave Chappelle: "Hi, I'm Dave Chappelle, and I just wanted to remind the audience that the only thing more frightening than watching a black man be honest in America is being an honest black man in America. Sorry for the interruption."