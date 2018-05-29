The woman behind 'Roseanne's' cancellation: Get to know Channing Dungey

In his first interview since Dungey's promotion, Disney Media Networks co-chairman Ben Sherwood praises her "creativity, collaboration and innovation." Discussing her plans and goals, Dungey emphasizes the importance of diversity: "It has been part of my mission in my old role and it will continue to be as diverse as we possibly can — both in front of and behind the camera," she said. "It makes sense from a storytelling perspective, it makes sense in terms of reflecting the world that we live in. And it also makes really good business sense."