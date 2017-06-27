Gucci's new limited-edition book to be sold at Arcana in Culver City, other stores worldwide

Gucci will launch a limited-edition book next week. Named “Hortus Sanitatis,” which means “The Garden of Health,” the tome takes its Latin title from the first natural history encyclopedia, published in 1485 in Germany.

“Hortus Sanitatis” collects a series of black-and-white and color images portraying male and female models sporting outfits of the label’s pre-fall collection. Shot in historical locations in Rome — such as old apothecaries, libraries and book stores —the images were taken by photographer Derek Ridgers, best known for capturing actors, musicians, clubs and street culture, including London’s punk scene during the Seventies.

With 1,000 copies available, the book comes with a red cotton pouch showcasing a skull and crossbones. The pale-blue cover features gold foil details, which also define the page edges of the entire tome.

The publication will retail at 75 pounds starting from July 5th, when it will be officially launched at the Comme des Garçons Trading Museum in Paris with a special book-signing event.

Successively, the tome will be available globally in selected stores, including Colette in Paris; Dover Street Market and Dashwood in New York; Arcana in Los Angeles; Dover Street Market in London; Daikanyama T-Site in Tokyo; 10 Corso Como in Milan; Minishop in Madrid; Wer-Haus in Barcelona; Addicted and Boon the Shop in Seoul, among others.

“Hortus Sanitatis” is distributed by Idea, a London-based independent publisher founded in 2009 by Angela Hill and David Owen. Idea already distributed Gucci’s former limited-edition publication “Epiphany,” which was curated by photographer Ari Marcopoulos, last year. In addition, the publisher released Ridger’s book “The Others” in 2015.

