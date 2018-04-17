The Goods Mart, a better-for-you convenience store, is now open in Silver Lake with $1.25 La Colombe coffee

The store carries pretzels, cheese puffs, candy and even a version of slushes, only the slushes at the Goods Mart are organic, made by Kelvin Slush Co., and come in paper cups. To mitigate the cost of the more socially conscious, higher-end products for customers, Krupa tried to work with local brands to offer variations on items at an affordable cost. The Goods Mart serves an 8-ounce drip coffee made by La Colombe for $1.25. The store will also sell "ugly" organic fruits and vegetables through Grubmarket, and carry Barnana products, which are made using cosmetically challenged bananas.