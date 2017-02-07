High water releases are eroding the base of Lake Oroville's spillway

So much water is tumbling out of Lake Oroville that it has eroded a 200-foot-long strip in the lower half of the reservoir’s concrete spillway.

The state shut off spillway flows at noon Tuesday after workers noticed the erosion, which the Department of Water Resources said does not pose a threat to the earthen dam or public safety.

Oroville, California’s second-largest reservoir, is part of the State Water Project, which sends Northern California supplies to the urban Southland.

Thanks to the bounty of storms that have soaked much of California this winter, it is 80% full. Dam managers have ramped up releases to maintain space required for runoff later in the season.

The integrity of the dam is sound.... I anticipate we’ll be able to handle it just fine. — Water department spokesman Ted Thomas

Tuesday morning, water was rushing down the spillway at the rate of 55,000 cubic feet per second — or the equivalent of 55,000 basketballs of water every second.

Water department spokesman Ted Thomas said managers gradually shut down the flow to let inspectors examine the eroded portion, which is 200 feet long, 75 feet wide and 25 feet deep at its deepest point.

“There is significant erosion in the lower portion of the spillway,” he said.

Operators expect to resume spillway flows at a slower rate and will also increase releases to the Feather River through the Oroville power plant, Thomas said.

He added that “the integrity of the dam is sound” and said there is enough room in the reservoir to accommodate inflow from upcoming storms. “I anticipate we’ll be able to handle it just fine.”

Typically, reservoir releases are made through Oroville’s powerhouse and the spillway is used only for high releases. The last time managers opened the spillway valves was in 2011.

