Trump approves disaster funds for Thomas fire victims

President Trump on Tuesday declared that a natural disaster exists in California and ordered federal assistance to help local agencies in recovery efforts in areas affected by the Thomas fire, which started Dec. 4 and is still burning.

The declaration means that federal funds will be available to state and local governments for emergency work in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, according to a news release from the White House.

Nonprofit organizations will also be eligible to receive funds for emergency work.

Last year was the most destructive on record for California wildfires, with the Thomas fire topping an 85-year-old list of wildfires. It was also the third year in the last decade that flames burned more than 1 million acres across the state.

So far, the Thomas fire has cost more than $204.5 million to fight, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman said. More than 1,000 structures were destroyed and an additional 280 structures were damaged, the spokesman said.

The fire has burned nearly 282,000 acres and is 92% contained.

CAPTION Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement opens the way for a widely expected Senate bid by Mitt Romney. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement opens the way for a widely expected Senate bid by Mitt Romney. CAPTION Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement opens the way for a widely expected Senate bid by Mitt Romney. Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch's retirement opens the way for a widely expected Senate bid by Mitt Romney. CAPTION The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. The University of Oklahoma's mascots, two ponies named Boomer and Sooner, made the trek to Pasadena for the 2018 Rose Bowl game. Two student groups, the RUF/NEKS and Lil' Sis, care for them. CAPTION A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin. Doug Jones on Thursday became the first Democrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabma. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws. Many other creatures have emerged from the woods since the Thomas fire began ravaging forests above Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Earlier this year, the air board issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features such as air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways. Officials have issued no-burn alerts banning the use of wood fireplaces. A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin. Doug Jones on Thursday became the first Democrat in 25 years to be confirmed as the winner of a U.S. Senate seat in Alabma. Sebastian Ridley-Thomas cited persistent health issues as his reason for his resigning from the California Legislature. Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws. Many other creatures have emerged from the woods since the Thomas fire began ravaging forests above Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. Earlier this year, the air board issued a new advisory that emphasizes design rather than distance, recommending anti-pollution features such as air filters, sound walls and thick vegetation as “promising strategies” to reduce the health risks from freeways. Officials have issued no-burn alerts banning the use of wood fireplaces. CAPTION The Rose Parade is Monday and people are already camping out the day before to get a good spot. The Rose Parade is Monday and people are already camping out the day before to get a good spot. CAPTION Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws. Starting Jan. 1, Californians’ lives will be governed by hundreds of new laws.

nicole.santacruz@latimes.com

For more crime news, follow @nicolesantacruz on Twitter.

Times staff writer Bettina Boxall contributed to this report