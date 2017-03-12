Nearly 200 firefighters battle downtown L.A. building fire

Nearly 200 firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building in downtown Los Angeles. No injuries have been reported.

A large plume of black smoke could be seen rising Sunday evening from the one-story building on 8th Street in the Fashion District.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says the blaze went into the attic, forcing crews to climb down from the roof.

The department says Central Avenue has been closed in both directions.

It added that 190 firefighters are making progress attacking the blaze with several water streams.

What started the fire was not immediately clear.

