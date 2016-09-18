Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Yosemite Valley

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Sunday morning 11 miles from Yosemite Valley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:35 a.m. PDT near the surface.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was about 57 miles from Clovis, Madera and Chowchilla.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

