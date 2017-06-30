Earthquake: 3.3 quake strikes near Burney, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Friday evening four miles from Burney, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:00 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 6.8 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 11 miles from Fall River Mills, Calif., 14 miles from McArthur, Calif. and 46 miles from Redding, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

