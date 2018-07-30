California on fire: 17 different blazes cut path of destruction

Fire burning across California have claimed at least eight lives and burned hundreds of homes.
The overview
There were 17 major wildfires burning across California, consuming a combined 200,000 acres as of Sunday, said Jonathan Cox, battalion chief and information officer with Cal Fire.
"We've had 17 fires before," Cox said. "But these are impacting communities — and they're large fires, not small."
With so many fires burning near populated areas, "resources are obviously stretched thin," he said.
By Sunday afternoon, about 12,000 firefighters from within the state had responded. An additional 800 personnel — soldiers and helicopter crews — had been deployed by the California National Guard. And 150 fire engines were on the way from other parts of the country, Cox said.
"There's a finite number of [firefighting] resources in California, and obviously we're employing them at the highest priority incidents where the threat to lives and structures is the highest," Cox said.
California will be receiving help from crews from at least a dozen other states, including Florida and New Jersey.
The fires
The Carr fire in Shasta County has burned 95,000 acres, more than 800 homes and killed at least six people.
The Cranston fire in the San Jacinto Mountains that burned 13,500 acres and several homes.
The Ferguson fire near Yosemite National Park that closed the park and burned 54,000 acres. Two firefighters were killed.
The River fire in Mendocino County that has burned 14,000 acres and four homes.
The Ranch fire, also in Mendocino County, that has burned 16,000 acres.
The Steele fire in Napa County, which burned 150 acres and seven structures.
The Natches fire on the California-Oregon border, which has burned more than 5,000 acres
The death toll
Braden Varney, 36, Fire bulldozer operator
Bulldozer tumbled down hillside during building of defensive line in Ferguson fire.
Brian Hughes, 33, captain of Arrowhead Interagency Hotshots. Fallen tree during tactical firing operation on Ferguson fire.
Melody Bledsoe, Emily Roberts, James Roberts, Bledsoe and her two great grandchildren were killed when fire swept into their homes in Redding.
Jeremy Stoke, Redding fire inspector
Killed during Carr fire.
Unidentified civilian.
Killed during Carr fire.