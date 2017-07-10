'Devastated' Blac Chyna wins temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian in sex images case

Blac Chyna said Monday that she was “devastated” after reality star Rob Kardashian posted sexually explicit images of the model on Instagram and Twitter.

"This is a person that I trusted ... I felt comfortable, you know, with even sending these pictures and even talking to him about certain things,” Chyna told Good Morning America.

Her interview came as a Los Angeles court on Monday granted Chyna a temporary restraining order against Kadashian.

Los Angeles Superior Court Commissioner James E. Blancarte issued the order Monday pending a hearing set for Aug. 8. Blancarte did not detail what the restraining order restrictions would entail at a brief hearing. He said his primary concern was Kardashian and Chyna’s infant, according to the Associated Press.

Kardashian, 30, posted the images Wednesday while accusing Chyna, the mother of his child, of cheating on him.

Some legal experts have said the posts could be problematic because in 2013, California lawmakers passed a law penalizing what is known as “nonconsensual pornography.” A violation of the law is a misdemeanor resulting in up to six months in jail.

“Mr. Kardashian, you are now on notice: Revenge porn is illegal,” her attorney, Lisa Bloom, said Friday. “Cyberbullying your ex is harassment. Chyna ended your relationship months ago, and she has the right to live as she chooses, work as she chooses, dress as she chooses, date who she chooses and be intimate with who she chooses.”

“Chyna and I both believe that this is an important women’s rights issue, as too many women and girls have been slut-shamed by exes.” Bloom added. “It stops now…. Her body, her choice. Her life, her choice. Back off.”

Los Angeles Superior Court officials said a copy of the restraining order filing won’t be available until that day.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials, whose jurisdiction includes Kardashian’s residence, said they have not received any complaints about his postings. That would be required for any kind of investigation to begin. Attorneys for Kardashian did not return messages this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report