134 Freeway in Eagle Rock closed after gunman shoots at LAPD vehicle

A gunman shot at an LAPD car in Eagle Rock around 4 a.m. Sunday, prompting the closure of the 134 Freeway in both directions as authorities searched for a suspect.

Police said the search was focused on an area around the Eagle Rock recreation center.

The gunman hit the police car at least once, but no injuries were reported. The shots were believed to have been fired from the 134 Freeway.

Police did not have a description of the suspect.

CHP Officer Monica Posada said the eastbound lanes of the 134 were closed at the request of the LAPD at 4:45 a.m., and the westbound lanes were closed at 5:57 a.m.

