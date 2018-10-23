Advertisement

Plane crashes onto 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
Oct 23, 2018 | 2:20 PM
Firefighters extinguish flames after a plane crash on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills, on Tuesday October 23, 2018. (KTLA)

A plane crashed onto the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the crash site near Liberty Canyon Road about 1:50 p.m., spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano said. The plane crashed “in the middle of the freeway,” Lozano said, adding that she did not have information about whether anyone was injured.

Fire officials are waiting for National Transportation Safety Board investigators to arrive, she said.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

