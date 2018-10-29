Bombing suspect had list of more than 100 possible targets, including 15 in L.A. area, sources say

The Florida man accused of sending bombs to top Democrats, administration critics and the media across the United States kept lists and other information that suggests he had more than 100 potential targets for his campaign of terror, including at least 15 in the Los Angeles region.
The FBI and other law enforcement agencies working with the information have begun reaching out to potential targets of Cesar Altieri Sayoc Jr., 56, who is already accused of mailing 14 explosive devices to former President Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, senators, actor Robert De Niro and CNN.
In the Los Angeles region, investigators have begun contacting 15 individuals or entities who authorities believe Sayoc, a strip club manager and disc jockey, may have planned to send a device, according to those familiar with the investigation.
The outreach effort is based on new evidence seized from Sayoc's van, which was plastered with pro-Trump posters and stickers vilifying the likes of CNN and many leading Democrats. The revelation about more potential targets came as the FBI responded to reports of another suspicious package found in Atlanta addressed to CNN. The FBI has warned other devices may still be in the mail system.
According to a source familiar with the information but not authorized to discuss specifics, the more than 100 targets aren't drawn from a single list but a number of items in Sayoc's possession.
At least one of the devices reached Southern California. A package destined for Rep. Maxine Waters (D- Los Angeles), an ardent Trump critic, was intercepted by authorities at Los Angeles’ central postal facility last week.
An FBI SWAT team arrested Sayoc on Friday in Plantation, Fla., about 30 miles north of Miami, after the FBI said one of his fingerprints was found on a package containing a bomb sent to Waters.
Sayoc has been charged with five federal crimes, including interstate transportation of an explosive and threatening a former president. He faces up to 48 years in prison.
Sayoc, in a Miami federal court appearance, appeared alongside other jailhouse inmates in a tan jail-issued outfit. He said his name and nodded several times to U.S. Magistrate Edwin G. Torres, acknowledging his rights. Another hearing was set for Friday as the magistrate relayed to the U.S. Marshals that Sayoc's lawyers should be able to meet with him in a room with a table.
A petty criminal with a history that includes threatening to blow up a Florida utility over his power bill, Sayoc was initially identified by a fingerprint on one of two packages sent to Waters. Investigators then linked two DNA samples taken from explosive devices sent to Obama and Waters to a sample taken from Sayoc in connection with an earlier arrest in Florida.
Daniel Aaronson, Sayoc’s attorney, said Monday outside federal court that, at this stage, he knows little about the information authorities have against his client. Aaronson noted the fingerprint is a preliminary finding and that, as far as he knows, the DNA has not been verified. “He is innocent until proven guilty,” Aaronson said.
The devices have so far failed to detonate, leading some to believe they may not have been intended to inflict harm. But the FBI officials, in announcing the arrest, said the devices were not a hoax and, under certain circumstances, were capable of exploding.