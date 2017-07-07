Amber Alert issued after 16-year-old boy is abducted by woman in Los Angeles

An Amber Alert was issued Thursday night when a 16-year-old boy was abducted in Los Angeles by a woman deemed armed and dangerous, authorities said.

Authorities are looking for Kandice Johnson, who they said kidnapped Eric Coleman about 4 p.m. in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

Eric is 5-foot-8, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP described Johnson as 5-foot-3 and weighing 147 pounds. She has red, green and multi-colored braided hair, authorities said.

She was last seen driving a 2014 Toyota Camry with a license plate number 7XWL023, the CHP said.

Anyone with information about the matter is urged to call 911.

veronica.rocha@latimes.com

Twitter: VeronicaRochaLA