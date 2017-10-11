State Supreme Court to decide if L.A. County sheriff can give names of problem deputies to prosecutors

The debate over a secret list of 300 Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies with histories of dishonesty or other similar misconduct is now before the California Supreme Court.

In an order filed Wednesday, the court said it would consider an appeal made by Sheriff Jim McDonnell in his attempt to reveal to prosecutors the names of deputies whose past wrongdoing could call into question their credibility as witnesses in criminal proceedings.

The announcement is the latest turn in a case that is being watched closely by police agencies and prosecutors across California and has pit the privacy rights of law enforcement officers against the rights of criminal defendants.

The legal battle began a year ago when the union that represents rank-and-file deputies in L.A. County went to court to block McDonnell from giving the list to prosecutors, arguing that doing so would violate state officer confidentiality laws and cast an unfair light on deputies whose mistakes could be long in the past.

The list identifies deputies found by internal investigators to have committed acts of “moral turpitude,” such as lying, falsifying evidence, stealing and domestic abuse.

The issue before the state supreme court is whether McDonnell can give the name and employee number of a deputy with misconduct to prosecutors if that deputy is a potential witness in a pending criminal prosecution.

CAPTION Over 160,000 acres have been destroyed in northern California fires. Over 160,000 acres have been destroyed in northern California fires. CAPTION Over 160,000 acres have been destroyed in northern California fires. Over 160,000 acres have been destroyed in northern California fires. CAPTION The death toll from the Northern California fires has reached 17. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. Harvey Weinstein is facing more sexual assault and harassment allegations. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. The death toll from the Northern California fires has reached 17. A wounded Mandalay Bay security guard warned hotel officials about a gunman before the Las Vegas massacre. Harvey Weinstein is facing more sexual assault and harassment allegations. The FBI’s investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball continues to expand. CAPTION A Northern California firestorm is one of the worst in state history, officials say. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. The Los Angeles Times has named a new editor in chief. A Northern California firestorm is one of the worst in state history, officials say. The Dodgers are heading to the NLCS after beating the Diamondbacks Monday night. Police have dramatically changed their account of how the Las Vegas massacre began. The Los Angeles Times has named a new editor in chief. CAPTION A wind-fed wildfire surged over the Anaheim Hills on Monday, burning several homes and forcing thousands to evacuate as fire crews struggled to battle the rapidly growing blaze. A wind-fed wildfire surged over the Anaheim Hills on Monday, burning several homes and forcing thousands to evacuate as fire crews struggled to battle the rapidly growing blaze. CAPTION The blazes that have ravaged upwards of 100,000 acres. The blazes that have ravaged upwards of 100,000 acres.

maya.lau@latimes.com

Twitter: @mayalau