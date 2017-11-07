LAPD investigating Ed Westwick amid sexual assault allegation; 'Gossip Girl' actor denies accusation

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into sexual assault allegations made by a woman against “Gossip Girl” actor Ed Westwick.

Actress Kristina Cohen described her allegations in a post on Facebook Monday, claiming the British actor raped her at a West Los Angeles home while she was trying to sleep in a guest bedroom. LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division sex crimes unit took over the case Tuesday after the actress made to report at a police station.

On Twitter, Westwick adamantly denied the actress’ allegation. “I do not know this woman,” he wrote. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly never committed rape.”

Cohen said on her Facebook post that she decided to make public her attacker and his identity after the recent revelations involving others in Hollywood.

The LAPD is also investigating allegations made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has denied any wrongdoing.

CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. The mass shooting at a Texas church may have involved a domestic dispute, officials say. The Trump administration is ending a program that protects thousands of Nicaraguans against deportation. Orange County is evicting homeless people from the Santa Ana River trail. Walt Disney Co. has held talks to buy parts of 21st Century Fox. CAPTION A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. A day after a gunman entered a small Baptist church in Texas and killed 26 people, investigators on Nov. 6 were honing in on what connections the suspect might have had with the tight-knit, rural congregation. CAPTION Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. Johnnie Langendorff was driving to the home he shares with his girlfriend in Sutherland Springs, Texas, when he saw two men exchanging gunfire outside the town’s First Baptist Church. CAPTION At least 26 people were shot and killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman dressed in black opened fire at a Baptist church in a small town near San Antonio, Texas. At least 26 people were shot and killed Sunday when a 26-year-old gunman dressed in black opened fire at a Baptist church in a small town near San Antonio, Texas. CAPTION At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. President Trump kicked off his five-nation Asia tour in Japan. A year ago, California appeared to be cracking down on those reluctant to vaccinate children. Artist Young-il Ahn has been making paintings for decades. At least 26 people were killed in a shooting at a Baptist church in Texas. President Trump kicked off his five-nation Asia tour in Japan. A year ago, California appeared to be cracking down on those reluctant to vaccinate children. Artist Young-il Ahn has been making paintings for decades.

richard.winton@latimes.com

Twitter: @lacrimes