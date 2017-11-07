LAPD investigating Ed Westwick amid sexual assault allegation; 'Gossip Girl' actor denies accusation

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into sexual assault allegations made by a woman against “Gossip Girl” actor Ed Westwick.
Actress Kristina Cohen described her allegations in a post on Facebook Monday, claiming the British actor raped her at a West Los Angeles home while she was trying to sleep in a guest bedroom. LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division sex crimes unit took over the case Tuesday after the actress made to report at a police station.
On Twitter, Westwick adamantly denied the actress’ allegation. “I do not know this woman,” he wrote. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly never committed rape.”
Cohen said on her Facebook post that she decided to make public her attacker and his identity after the recent revelations involving others in Hollywood.
The LAPD is also investigating allegations made against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has denied any wrongdoing.
Twitter: @lacrimes