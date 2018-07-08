Crews work to restore power to L.A. County residents and businesses as heat wave continues

Roughly 34,000 Los Angeles-area homes and businesses remained without power Sunday in the wake of triple-digit temperatures this weekend, officials said.
Crews working over the weekend have restored power to more than 50,000 customers since Friday’s scorching heat wave swept through the region, said Joseph Ramallo, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power.
Of the 29,350 DWP customers still without power as of 10 a.m. Sunday, roughly 24,000 of the outages lie on the metro side of Los Angeles, he added, where the hardest-hit neighborhoods include Silver Lake with 1,865, Highland Park with 1,219, Echo Park with 1,991, Leimert Park with 1,758, mid-Wilshire with 1,288, Westlake with 2,285 and Koreatown with 4,869. In the San Fernando Valley, Panorama City and Sherman Oaks still have the most lights out, with 1,833 and 1,613 respectively.
Peak energy demand climbed past 5,700 megawatts Saturday, surpassing the department’s estimate of roughly 5,500 megawatts and marking the second-highest weekend day use recorded in Los Angeles. This was down from 6,256 megawatts on Friday, which broke the previous July record of 6,165 megawatts set in 2006 and became the fifth-highest peak demand ever recorded in the city’s history.
Many outages will take 24 to 48 hours to restore, and some could take longer, Ramallo said, adding that there were more than 700 individual incidents in DWP’s system yesterday.
“A smaller outage can take the same number of resources as a larger outage,” Ramallo said, “which is what makes restoration slower, unfortunately.”
There are more underground circuits on the metro side of the hills, he added, pointing to areas such as Windsor Square, Hancock Park and Koreatown. Although underground circuits are more reliable, during an outage they’re a little more difficult to quickly repair.
Roughly 5,000 Southern California Edison residential and business customers remained without power as of 9 a.m., spokeswoman Susan Cox said Sunday. That’s down from Saturday night, when about 17,000 customers were without power. The outages include 2,566 customers in Los Angeles County, 575 in Orange County and 148 in San Bernardino County.
There was no set time frame for when all the outages would be restored, Cox said.
“We’ve got crews and they are working through the heat … as quickly and safely as possible,” Cox said.
A heat advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday, according to meteorologist Tom Fisher of the National Weather Service in Oxnard. Temperatures have begun a very slow descent from their Friday peaks, with coastal areas seeing a more significant drop.
The high in downtown is forecast to be 93 degrees Sunday, and Burbank will hit 98 degrees. Several areas will still hit triple digits, including Woodland Hills at 102 degrees, Lancaster at 105 degrees and Pasadena with 100 degrees.
Both Pasadena and Long Beach may come within a degree of their record for the day, Fisher said. Oxnard’s high should be 82 degrees, down from 94 on Saturday.
Temperatures moving into the week should continue this gradual downward trend, he said.
“Most areas will be a couple of degrees above normal by the end of the week,” Fisher said.
By Friday, downtown Los Angeles dip to 84 degrees; normal temperatures for the neighborhood usually hover around 82 degrees. Woodland Hills should fall to 92 degrees by Thursday.