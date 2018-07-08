Crews work to restore power to L.A. County residents and businesses as heat wave continues

Of the 29,350 DWP customers still without power as of 10 a.m. Sunday, roughly 24,000 of the outages lie on the metro side of Los Angeles, he added, where the hardest-hit neighborhoods include Silver Lake with 1,865, Highland Park with 1,219, Echo Park with 1,991, Leimert Park with 1,758, mid-Wilshire with 1,288, Westlake with 2,285 and Koreatown with 4,869. In the San Fernando Valley, Panorama City and Sherman Oaks still have the most lights out, with 1,833 and 1,613 respectively.