Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in South L.A.

Authorities are searching for a motorist responsible for a hit-and-run in South Los Angeles early Saturday that left a pedestrian dead.

The man was struck and killed about 6:20 a.m. as he crossed the street at Broadway Avenue and 49th Street in the South Park neighborhood, LAPD Officer Irma Mota said. The unidentified 69-year-old was walking west on Broadway in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck.

“The driver failed to stop and administer aid as required by law,” Mota said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he died, she said.

Officials did not release a description of the suspect or vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call LAPD’s Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3746.

