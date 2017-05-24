One bicyclist killed, another injured in hit-and-run crash in Woodland Hills

One bicyclist was killed and another injured in Woodland Hills after a driver crashed into them and drove off early Wednesday, police said.

The cyclists were traveling north on Winnetka Avenue near Gilmore Street around 1 a.m. when a white truck, possibly a Ford or Chevrolet, hit them and kept driving, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other is in critical condition, police said.

