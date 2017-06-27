LAPD chief: More cadets may have known about theft of cars, equipment

Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said Tuesday that investigators had identified additional cadets who may have known about thefts carried out by others in the program, part of an ongoing scandal involving the LAPD’s signature youth initiative.

Beck told the civilian Police Commission that the other cadets “may have had some knowledge” about or association with the seven teenage cadets who have been arrested on suspicion of stealing police cars and other equipment.

The chief cautioned that although the cadets were “much less involved” in the alleged acts than those who had been arrested, they could still face a criminal investigation, diversion or removal from the cadet program. He did not provide further details.

Beck told his civilian bosses that so far, investigators had not uncovered new information leading them to suspect the involvement of any other full-time LAPD employees.

The chief said he also plans to send a directive this week limiting one-on-one contact and social media connections between officers and cadets.

The case exploded almost two weeks ago when three cadets were caught driving two stolen police cars. As police investigated how and why the teenagers took the cars, they uncovered details that continued to stun the department.

The cadets had allegedly taken more equipment: police radios, Tasers, a bulletproof vest and a cruiser that had been missing for at least two weeks. Four more cadets were arrested. Investigators learned the teens had pulled over at least one person while in a stolen police car, warning the driver before letting them go.

Last week, a 31-year-old officer was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old cadet suspected in the thefts. Beck personally handcuffed Officer Robert Cain on Thursday morning. Later, investigators found more than 100 guns inside the officer’s home, more than a third of which were illegal to own in California, sources told The Times this week.

Beck confirmed Tuesday that police believe at least some of those confiscated guns were illegal.

On Monday, two sources told The Times investigators found text messages on Cain’s phone that allegedly suggested he engaged in sex with another minor before the current accusations came to light. One of those sources said the alleged incident would probably have occurred years ago.

Investigators do not have evidence of any additional victims, but Cain himself allegedly made the suggestion in a text message sent to the cadet he is accused of having sex with, the sources said.

Detectives also found sexually explicit messages between Cain and the cadet, according to one of the sources.

The LAPD is in the midst of what Beck has described as a “top-to-bottom” review to fully determine what happened. Matt Johnson, the Police Commission’s president, said he would also direct the civilian panel’s inspector general to review the cadet program, including its oversight and the mechanisms the LAPD uses to secure and track its equipment.

Times staff writers Richard Winton and James Queally contributed to this report.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather