LAPD officer arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

A Los Angeles police officer has been accused of assaulting another officer's 13-year-old daughter in her bedroom while staying in their home, officials said.
Kenneth Louis Collard, 51, was charged with three counts of committing a lewd act upon a child and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object, according to the Los Angeles Count district attorney's office.
The alleged assault occurred at Collard's friend's home, where he was staying on April 4.
In the middle of the night, prosecutors said, Collard entered the girl's bedroom and assaulted her.
A law enforcement source told The Times that the victim was another officer's daughter.
Torrance police launched an investigation, which included the analysis of forensic evidence.
Prosecutors are recommending his bail be set at $400,000.
Collard is a 20-plus-year veteran officer who was assigned to the West L.A. station. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.
If convicted, he faces a maximum of 32 years in state prison.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
